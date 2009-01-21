The 2009 International Builders' Show
The 2009 International Builders' Show

By Jordan Kushins
Green themes and cost-effective credentials might not be new to the spotlight, but they are certainly ubiquitous at the 2009 International Builders’ Show, held this year in Las Vegas. While convention veterans (and the sin city cabbies chauffeuring them) will tell you that attendance is down, the tenuous economic climate has moderated the scale, perhaps, but not the spirit of the world’s largest light construction exhibition, which expects almost 90,000 industry professionals to attend over the three-day event.

Many vendors are targeting both trade and consumer markets, while exploring mutually beneficial business partnerships in order to expand and resonate with a larger commercial reach. When the question is how to survive and thrive in the financial crisis that has significantly crippled commerce across nearly every platform, the answer seems to be acknowledging the pinch, but maintaining the relevancy of and need for quality, value-driven building projects that offer the security of solid craftsmanship in an insecure time.

Stay tuned for more from the floor, as I navigate the million and a half (!) square feet of space to bring you the latest.

