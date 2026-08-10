Topped With a Thatched Roof, a Revamped Dutch Villa Seeks €2M

Footprint: 2,820 Square Feet (5 Beds, 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Listing: "This remarkable detached villa designed by interior decorator Ineke Hilhorst lies on quiet, dead-end lane that opens directly onto the moors in Laren, the Netherlands. Behind the antique French doors, a generous residence unfolds where light, space, and atmosphere come together in harmonious balance. During an extensive renovation carried out in collaboration with architect Paco Bunnik, the 1970s semi-bungalow received a contemporary update with large window walls, French doors wrapping around the home, and an atelier-style window at the front. The eat-in kitchen features antique schoolroom doors to the hall, which can be fully opened to garden views from all sides.The floor plan allows for single-story living. On the ground floor are the owners’ study rooms, both with views onto the lane. On the upper level is the primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom, equipped with a soaking tub, shower, vanity, and toilet. In all rooms, bespoke wardrobes are built in. Outside, multiple terraces, mature plantings, full privacy fencing, and an automatic irrigation system with its own well ensure comfort and privacy. The grounds also include a double garage with a large attic space."