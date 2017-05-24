Escape to a Thai Beach House That Showcases the Work of Multiple Contemporary Designers

Iniala Beach House includes a variety of different villas and penthouses, each of which feature a special interior concept dreamed up by a thriving designer.



Iniala Penthouse by UK-born architect Graham Lamb is furnished with suspended beds and cushioned floors for a futuristic effect.

Villa Bianca, which has a curved roof and a 65-foot swimming pool, was created collaboratively by A-cero from Spain and PoD from Russia. It consists of natural woods and a predominantly white color scheme, which serves as an ideal backdrop for the Asian artwork within it.

The larger, family-sized Iniala Shores villas have plenty of outdoor lounge areas and a private spa room. In the hands of Thai designer Eggarat Wongcharit, Villa Siam presents modernized Thai arts and crafts, with ornate bamboo cocoon beds and lounge pods inspired by silkworm cocoons and Buddhist stupas.

The most elaborate of all the accommodation choices is the Collector’s Villa, a three-bedroom pool villa that brings together the works of Brazil’s Campana Brothers, Spain’s Jaime Hayon, Ireland’s Joseph Walsh, and New Zealand’s Mark Brazier-Jones, who worked on different areas and rooms within the villas.

The Campana Brothers reinterpreted the public areas of the traditional Thai-style courtyard house with ceramic cladded pillars, a cinema clad in coconut skin, and a spa covered in mother-of-pearl.

Hayon added his signature whimsical details to the bedroom, such as a clown door and lamps. Walsh’s sculptural, leather Enignum furniture are crafted from French ash, while Brazier-Jones designed a boudoir-like bedroom with silks and crystals.









