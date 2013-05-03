Textiles by Petel
"The textiles are one of the most expensive items a Fulani could own. When Ibrahima told me that the tradition is dying, as the younger generation is not learning how to weave, since it is time consuming and labor-intensive, I immediately thought that we could do something to re-ignite it by creating a market for the textiles outside of West Africa," says Julie of how her company got off the ground.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"Our goal is to use Petel’s profits to create a training program for younger Fulani artists interested in textile art. If the younger generation of Fulani see ancillary value in their traditional textiles, the methods will be preserved," says Julie. "It is our dream that this 'little spark' will ignite a fire of hope, inspiration and self-sufficiency among the Fulani in Mauritania."