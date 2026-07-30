Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double TakeView 15 Photos

The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take

Extrarradio Estudio revealed the unit’s structural elements before the owner added in a few quirky character pieces.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Madrid, Spain

Architect: Extrarradio Estudio

Footprint: 732 square feet

Builder: Galera Reformas

Photographer: Germán Saiz

From the Architect: "The house is located in the Carabanchel neighborhood of Madrid, within a residential area of two-story terraced houses with backyards, built in the late 1940s. The house retained its original layout: on the ground floor, a living room, kitchen, and a single bathroom; on the first floor, three small bedrooms and a small hallway. The patio, completely covered with translucent polycarbonate, also housed a storage shed in poor condition.

"From the outset, the client was clear that the house had to reflect his lifestyle, casual and creative. A place focused on reunions, dinners, and parties. The project strategy consisted of stripping the house of all nonessential elements, reducing it to its primary structure: beams, walls, and roof frames. On this basis, conceived as a blank canvas, the new functional program was articulated. On the ground floor, a zigzag path was designed that runs along the perimeter walls, integrating the different elements of the program: toilet, kitchen, stairs, benches, and a small outdoor bathtub. On the upper floor, two independent volumes contain the bathroom and a secondary bedroom, also functioning as transitional elements between the primary bedroom and the study.

"The main challenge of the project was to incorporate the entire program into a limited space without compromising the spatial perception. To achieve this, both the floor plan and the section were liberated, avoiding unnecessary compartmentalization. In addition, the boxes containing the different uses do not reach the ceiling, allowing for the creation of hybrid, open, and flexible spaces that can be adapted to different forms of occupation. The use of color was conceived as a conceptual and compositional tool. Green, applied to the zigzag and functional volumes, establishes a clear presence that contrasts with the neutral white of the spatial base."

The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 1 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 2 of 15 -

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.

Subscribe
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 3 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 4 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 5 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 6 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 7 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 8 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 9 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 10 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 11 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 12 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 13 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 14 of 15 -
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take - Photo 15 of 15 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursEuropean Homes

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.