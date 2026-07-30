The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Germán Saiz

From the Architect: "The house is located in the Carabanchel neighborhood of Madrid, within a residential area of two-story terraced houses with backyards, built in the late 1940s. The house retained its original layout: on the ground floor, a living room, kitchen, and a single bathroom; on the first floor, three small bedrooms and a small hallway. The patio, completely covered with translucent polycarbonate, also housed a storage shed in poor condition.

"From the outset, the client was clear that the house had to reflect his lifestyle, casual and creative. A place focused on reunions, dinners, and parties. The project strategy consisted of stripping the house of all nonessential elements, reducing it to its primary structure: beams, walls, and roof frames. On this basis, conceived as a blank canvas, the new functional program was articulated. On the ground floor, a zigzag path was designed that runs along the perimeter walls, integrating the different elements of the program: toilet, kitchen, stairs, benches, and a small outdoor bathtub. On the upper floor, two independent volumes contain the bathroom and a secondary bedroom, also functioning as transitional elements between the primary bedroom and the study.