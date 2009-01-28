View Photos
TBWA/Hakuhodo
By Sarah Rich –
In Shibaura, this former bowling alley is now the shared offices of international advertising agency TBWA and Japanese agency Hakuhodo.
The floors above and below the ad agencies remain in operation as an amusement complex. Still arranged in a lane-like configuration, the two-story facility contains indoor parks that encourage social engagement during and after work.
