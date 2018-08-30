Take Your Next Vacation in a Midcentury Home in the Santa Monica Mountains

Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Coexisting with its dramatic natural surroundings, this midcentury-style house was designed by award-winning Californian firm Sant Architects, and is available for rent through Boutique Homes.

Built predominantly with iron beams, monolithic concrete slabs, wood, and glass, the house is a wonderful and earthy composition of texture and light.

Expansive walls of glass infuse the interiors with light while framing stunning, panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and nearby Catalina Island.

On the upper level is the main living area, which overlooks the property’s pool and gardens. Here, you'll find a smart, slide-away fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dining area. This part of the home also has oversized, slide-away doors that open to present different perspectives and angles of the property. Also on the upper level are two of the three bedrooms. The master bedroom is located on the level below.