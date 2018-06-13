Escape to the Australian Bush in Style With These Eco-Friendly, Luxe Tents
It’s little wonder that Mudgee, a picturesque and winery-studded region northwest of Sydney, has long enchanted city-weary travelers.
Among those who have fallen under the area's spell are Cam and Tasch D’Arcy, a Sydney couple who not only got engaged and married in the region, but also returned to open Sierra Escape, Mudgee’s first eco-friendly glamping destination.
Launched to much aplomb in 2017, Sierra Escape has recently expanded their offerings to a total of three accommodations—the Carinya, Dulili, and Uralla—each housed in an Australian-made Eco Structure tent that has been carefully positioned for views and privacy.
The modular tents are fitted out in modern luxury comforts, including high-quality insulation and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also expansive glass doors, plush beds, compact kitchens, and spacious bathrooms featuring a freestanding bath, shower, and toilet.
The off-grid retreat is powered with solar and has been set up to offer running water and flushable toilets. The tents are also equipped with a camp stove, fridge, and electrical outlets.
Ready to escape to the perfect backcountry getaway? Bookings for Sierra Escape start at $220 USD a night with a two-night minimum.
