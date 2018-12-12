With an empty lot in the center of Austin, Texas, developer duo Steven Radke and Ryan Vinson joined forces with Dick Clark + Associates to design an exciting, modern residence worthy of the vibrant neighborhood it was injected into. The most critical appeal of the urban infill project was the "Austin-centric" location. The Zilker neighborhood, in the heart of Austin, embodies the true spirit of the city—it is bikeable to downtown, and walkable to Zilker park and music festivals. "Austin," reflects Radke, "is a town on the forefront of technology with a culture that is very intellectual. Residents embrace individuality, and want to make their own statement—much the same as modern architecture." Curating a home that would fit into the fabric of this dynamic neighborhood was the fundamental objective of Vinson and Radke. From the beginning, they dedicated a deep personal commitment to the project, adopting an "owner’s mentality" by thinking intimately and personally about what they would value in a home if they were to move in. They felt it was valuable to respond not only to the neighborhood as it exists now, but also to the direction it is moving towards.

