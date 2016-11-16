Table Pendant Lighting Adds to New York City Home's Unique Minimalism

Michelle and Jeff de Lima-Miller bought this 650 sq. foot apartment in New York's Upper West Side in 2012. The townhouse building was built in the 1890s and and features a large living room, abundant light, and high ceilings. It is located across from Riverside Park, a place the Michelle and Jeff have always loved about Manhattan's Upper West Side. Their style combines Jeff's minimalist eye with Michelle's love of meaningful pieces for a look that's clean but still warm and engaging. Whites, wood finishes, and mid-century modern furniture add simplicity, while paintings and, in these photos, antlers, contribute just enough personality without overwhelming the small space.