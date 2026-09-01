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John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2MView 15 Photos

John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M

The 1953 home is clad entirely in timber, and nearly every room offers views of the surrounding forest.
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Location: 4645 SW Fairview Blvd, Portland, Oregon

Price: $2,205,000

Architect: John Yeon

Year Built: 1953

Footprint: 4,296 square feet (4 beds, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 3.95 acres

From the Agent: "Designed for Dr. Kenneth and Virginia Swan by John Yeon in 1953, this rare Northwest Regional residence is located within one of Portland’s most remarkable architectural enclaves, neighboring Pietro Belluschi’s Sutor House and adjacent to Yeon’s celebrated Watzek and Cottrell houses. A sheltering roof superstructure unifies the home, covered walkways, and outdoor spaces, creating what Yeon described as a distinctly ‘northern sense of shelter.’ Original board-and-batten siding, slate roofing, copper gutters, stone walls, and expansive walls of glass reflect a restrained palette of authentic Pacific Northwest materials. Inside, cedar-clad living spaces, soaring ceilings, skylights, integrated architectural lighting, trademark louvered ventilation panels, and carefully framed forest views demonstrate Yeon’s mastery of light, materiality, and spatial planning. Thoughtfully updated for contemporary living, the home pairs its architectural pedigree with modern comforts, including a gourmet kitchen, updated baths, a cinema room, and outdoor amenities."

John Yeon helped define the Northwest Regional style, which is defined by clean lines, a focus on the landscape, and the use of local timber.

John Yeon helped define the Northwest Regional style, which is defined by clean lines, a focus on the landscape, and the use of local timber.

Set on 3.95 acres, the home is surrounded by the Sylvan Highlands, and in close proximity to the Hoyt Arboretum.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Set on 3.95 acres, the home is surrounded by the Sylvan Highlands, and in close proximity to the Hoyt Arboretum.  

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John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 3 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 4 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 5 of 15 -
Tall. windows fill the living room and the adjacent dining room with views of the landscape.

Tall. windows fill the living room and the adjacent dining room with views of the landscape.

John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 7 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 8 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 9 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 10 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 11 of 15 -
An upper-level lounge area offers views of the forest canopy.&nbsp;

An upper-level lounge area offers views of the forest canopy. 

John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 13 of 15 -
John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M - Photo 14 of 15 -
Other notable works by Yeon include the Aubrey R. Watzek House and the Portland Visitors Information Center.&nbsp;

Other notable works by Yeon include the Aubrey R. Watzek House and the Portland Visitors Information Center. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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Topics

Midcentury HomesReal EstatePacific Northwest Homes

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