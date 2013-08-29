Sustainable Living: Chicago's First Certified Passive House

How did you get involved with the GreenBuilt Home Tour?

The exterior was clad with LP SmartSide in alternating bands of textured and smooth siding and basement areaways are constructed of site-salvaged brick-filled gabions.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

The idea to organize the GreenBuilt Home Tour was inspired by my experience at the NAHB Green Building Conference in the spring of 2012. I attended the conference and went a day early to participate in a scattered site bus tour designed for builders to view the green homes involved in the event. I thought it was a great idea and something that should be open to the public. I brought the idea to a committee I am heavily involved with, USGBC-IL (U.S. Green Building Council – Illinois Chapter), because we had been trying to find a way to educate the public on green homes. The committee and USGBC-IL staff felt this was an excellent suggestion so we moved forward with the idea to pursue the GreenBuilt Home Tour in Illinois.

The entry sequence was designed to allow accessible entry, creating a sense of shelter and highlighting the thickness of the super-insulated ICF walls.

What is/makes a Passive house? What are the essential components?

The south windows provide much of the winter-free heat as well as the opportunity to break down the wall’s mass into a dynamic composition.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

A certified Passive House is a building that meets the strictest energy efficiency certification in the world. This is a performance-based certification that is pass/fail and begins with modeling. Passive House uses PHPP (Passive House Planning Package) to model all elements of the home by utilizing German-designed, highly efficient software. The software inputs windows, insulation, shading and appliances, and measures specific elements in much greater depth such as heat given off by occupants, hot water pipes, and home electronics. The software also allows for design tweaks to optimize the design and placements of structures, like windows, for energy efficiency. In addition, the modeling utilizes THERM –software (Two-Dimensional Building Heat-Transfer Modeling Software) that measures thermal bridging (also known as conductive heat transfer) to ensure the house is free of thermal bridging. Every connection of different materials changes in wall direction and attachment of interior to exterior (porches, overhangs and attached garages) is modeled to ensure thermal bridge-free construction.

Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

The essential components of Passive House are air tightness, super insulation, thermal bridge free construction, and extremely low heating and cooling energy requirements. Passive House uses about 90% less energy to heat and cool as compared to a code built home and about 75% less total energy. Passive House does not need solar panels or wind turbines to reach certification. However, if this is a goal, Passive House reduces the load to provide the smallest renewable system possible in order to achieve net zero ready. In essence, these homes are future-proofed for energy codes and utility price fluctuations. Passive House is a conservation first approach to building, designed to maximize gains and minimize losses.

The American Yellow Birch-clad staircase was designed as a screen inspired by light filtering through a forest.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

The benefits of Certified Passive Homes are low energy cost, premier comfort, better indoor air quality and resistance to noise—in terms of indoor to outdoor noise, but also indoor mechanical systems and durability. Durability is an aspect often overlooked with Passive House. Over 95% of buildings fail due to moisture. Based on the requirements of Passive House, these risks are almost eliminated. Moist air cannot travel into to the wall cavity to condense on the back of colder drywall in the summer due to the air tightness. The thermal bridge free aspect covers conductive condensation risk. WUFI® models the walls with site specific long-term weather data to ensure drying potential of the walls as well as dew point risk. Since the major cause of building failure (water/moisture) is handled in all forms at a scientific or physics approach, these buildings will last a few hundred years.

Aluminum-clad wood Zola European windows provide Passive House performance.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

Can an existing home or building turn into passive? Or does it start from the ground up?

A cedar deck and beams create the transition to the back entry.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography

There have been retrofit/remodel jobs that have achieved Certified Passive House through PHIUS (Passive House Institute U.S.) as well as new construction homes. It does not need to be a complete gut renovation in order to reach these levels of performance. Passive House can also be used for schools, commercial buildings, churches and many types of structures. This is something we, at Weiss Building and Development LLC, would like to get into—especially building non-toxic Passive House pre-schools.

The traditional massing masks a super-performing house, built to last for centuries.



Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography