Your Favorite Architect Had a First Job, Too

Welcome to Origin Story, a series that chronicles the lesser-known histories of designs that have shaped how we live. The stories architects tell about their oeuvre often begin with a building: a first or formative early project that set a stylistic scaffolding for their subsequent works. But the source of a designer’s methods and ideas can sometimes be traced much further back. Here, we unpack the unexpected gigs that gave some of the world’s most famous architects their starts.

Before he became a defining figure of British modernism, Norman Foster worked as an ice-cream deliveryman and a nightclub bouncer to put himself through architecture school.

Norman Foster’s Urban Education In his teens, renowned British architect Norman Foster worked a string of jobs that gave him intimate exposure to the logistics of urban life: He was a trainee in the Treasurer’s Department at Manchester Town Hall and later put himself through architecture school as an ice-cream deliveryman and a nightclub bouncer. A fascination with the rhythms of cities is apparent in one of Foster’s earliest projects, the (since-demolished) Reliance Controls factory, which was his last joint project with his Team 4 colleagues Richard Rogers, Su Brumwell, and Wendy Cheesman before he broke off and formed his own firm. Rather than treating industry as something to hide, the building celebrated efficiency, with adaptable workspaces and prefabricated metal components left exposed. The project established themes the Pritzker and Stirling Prize winner would return to throughout his career in his designs: a deep dedication to observing and servicing the social milieu of cities.

Tadao Ando was a professional boxer and a truck driver in his teens.

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Tadao Ando’s Observational Designs Decades before he became a Pritzker Prize winner, architect Tadao Ando spent his youth watching construction workers renovate his family home in Osaka and observing a neighborhood woodworker after school. He worked as a truck driver and a professional boxer in his teens, fighting a dozen matches under the name Great Ando, before trips to traditional Japanese temples and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Imperial Hotel in Tokyo inspired him to pursue architecture. He educated himself through apprenticeships, books, and extensive travel to Europe and the U.S. in his 20s. In 1976, he completed one of his first major commissions on a narrow lot in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi ward. The Azuma House reimagined the traditional machiya, or row house, as a minimalist concrete building organized around an open-air courtyard that made each room attached to it expand within the slim structure. In a 2020 interview, Ando described a link between his boxing background and architecture career, saying: "Creation is fighting."

Peter Zumthor trained as a cabinetmaker in his father’s Basel, Switzerland, workshop before going on to become a Pritzker Prize winner.

Peter Zumthor’s Cabinetmaker’s Eye As a teen, Swiss architect Peter Zumthor trained as a cabinetmaker in his father’s workshop in Basel, where he learned about the relationship between materials and construction. Those lessons are evident in one of his earliest architectural projects: a protective shelter over an ancient Roman archeological site in the Alpine city of Chur, completed in 1986. With its carefully assembled timber slats, which filter light and air while protecting the fragile remains inside, the building feels less like a conventional museum than a cabinet sized to the scale of architecture. The project’s finely detailed timber construction displays a philosophy of woodworking that would become the hallmark of Zumthor’s later work, from Therme Vals to the Bruder Klaus Field Chapel.

Maya Lin’s early interests in metalworking and zoology continue to influence her celebrated, unconventional approach to monument design and environmental art.

Maya Lin’s Artistic Foundations Growing up in Ohio in the 1960s, American architect/designer/sculptor Maya Lin often watched her father make ceramics and furniture for the family home. She experimented with bronze casting on her own before enrolling at Yale, where she intended to study zoology but switched to architecture as a junior. At 21, Lin, as part of a class assignment, famously entered and won a competition to design the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Her proposal—a polished black granite wall carved into the earth—departed radically from traditional monument design. The project launched her career and established ideas that continue to shape the way we view monuments, from environmental installations to large-scale earthworks that blur the boundaries between art, architecture, and ecology.

Le Corbusier’s background as a watch engraver laid the foundation for his eventual vision for functional and efficient modern architecture. He famously said: "A house is a machine for living in."

Le Corbusier’s Watchmaker’s Precision Charles Édouard Jeanneret, who in 1920 would change his name to Le Corbusier, trained as a watch engraver in his native Swiss town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, a center of haute horlogerie (high watchmaking). The work required an understanding of how individual components contribute to a larger system—a quality that would affect his eventual vision for modern architecture. That influence is perhaps most visible in the Modulor, the proportional measuring system he developed in the 1940s. Based on the dimensions of the human body but organized through mathematical relationships, the system sought to create a universal framework for design. Like the gears of a watch, each element related logically to the next. The Modulor informed projects ranging from the Unité d’Habitation in Marseille, France, to government buildings in Chandigarh, India, reflecting Le Corbusier’s belief that architecture could be standardized without losing its connection to human experience.

Diébédo Francis Kéré’s design philosophy—which emphasizes a reliance on local knowledge, materials, and labor—combines his formal training in carpentry and architecture with elements of his village upbringing.