Surf Shacks 050 - Ty Williams

Where are you from? I was born in the northeast, and spent a decent chunk of my childhood in the Caribbean before moving to Maine. How did you land in St. Augustine, Florida? I was attracted to St. Augustine because of its beautiful college, rich history, and surf.

Photo: Kelsey Heinze

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Tell us more about your home and the design / build process. I found a small postage-stamp-sized piece of land in the historic district. After countless hours of sketching ideas and taking inspiration from tiny homes, my father and I settled on a design that maximized space, was cost effective, and could withstand the elements. We drove materials from Maine to St. Augustine, assembled the walls offsite and erected them onsite. We had to work around a lot of the town bureaucracy with sea level (the house foundation is set 9 feet above sea level), height restraints, and special storm-resistant materials. Sometimes not all aspects of a design are permitted, forcing you to work creatively within the confines of what is allowed. I have to give credit to my father’s knowledge, creative problem-solving skills, and patience with my lack of carpentry experience.

Photos: Jason Gregory





Photos: Jason Gregory

What are your favorite parts of your home? Hands down; the loft, the high ceilings, the natural light and the salvaged claw foot bathtub from a historical neighborhood house. I love having guests and opening my home to others when I travel.

Photos: Jason Gregory





Photo: Kelsey Heinze

What are your favorite parts about St. Augustine and the area in which you live? St. Augustine is considered the oldest inhabited city in the US, and it provides so much history and beautiful European architecture. I can bike or walk almost anywhere and definitely to all of my favorite places. It also has a strong, young creative community. St. Augustine is a refreshing place to call home, and with the Jacksonville airport only an hour away, it makes it easy to fill my travel bug or get out of town for a big-city fix. What do you want people to know about Florida? Florida has much more to it than close-minded politicians, elderly people, bizarre tragic headlines, and amusement parks. It has the most gorgeous springs and it is relatively affordable—and affordable for young people to start creative businesses. There’s occasional surf, beautiful beaches, and it’s a short flight to the Caribbean or Central America.

Photo: Kelsey Heinze





Photos: Jason Gregory

How would you describe your style of art? Whimsical, varying in mediums, often with an element of nautical subject matter. "Playful, minimalist, tropical." Where do you draw inspiration from for your art and life in general? I’m inspired by traveling—seeing new people and cultures feeds into my creative process and I tend to get new ideas when I’m on the move. I frequently get inspiration from surfing, skating, music, children’s illustrations, and primitive design.

Photo: Kelsey Heinze