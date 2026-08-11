They Turned a 1930s Cinque Terre Villa Into a Sunny, Streamlined Surf Shack

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Photographer: Anna Positano | Studio Campo

From the Architect: "Located in Levanto, a seaside town on the Ligurian coast near Cinque Terre in Italy, Surf House is a compact renovation by Llabb that transforms a 1930s villa apartment into a permanent family home. Purchased by a U.S. family, the roughly 1,100-square-foot residence occupies the raised ground floor of the historic Blondet House, part of the urban frontage facing the beach and the sea.

"The existing structure, including load-bearing partitions and the original room layout, shaped Llabb’s approach: rather than radically altering the apartment, the studio recovered its spatial logic while improving its functionality. The new layout accommodates three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, a generous kitchen, and a living area oriented toward the sea. The main intervention is a continuous custom millwork system in oak and deep blue, which runs through the apartment as both an organizing element and a piece of furniture.