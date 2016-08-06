View Photos
Sunset House by Kentarou Tomita Architect Office
By Leibal
Sunset House is a minimal home located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by Kentarou Tomita Architect Office.
The wooden structure is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood surrounded by a scenic environment. The pitched roof is expressed internally by high-ceilings and abundant natural light. The upper level features a series of glazed sliding doors that provide access to the balcony.
