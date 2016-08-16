Summery Vodka Cocktails

Here are 10 of our favorite vodka cocktail recipes. For more ideas, head to imbibemagazine.com. Photo by Andrew Cebulka.





Albra Cocktail: Fresh mint syrup adds an herbal edge to this cocktail, and a splash of Cynar lends a layer of earthiness.

April in Paris: A bouquet of sweetly floral and herbal flavors fill this summery highball.

Basil Daisy: Basil makes this cooler from Charleston super fresh.

Cocchi Cobbler: This cobbler is all about the garnishes, so feel free to take yours over the top.

Harvey Wallbanger: An essential drink of the ’70s disco and fern-bar era, this drink was made for summer sipping.

Jam Bramble: This recipe is as adaptable as cocktails get—mix in whichever spirit and jam you have on hand, then adjust the sweetness to taste.

Moscow Mule: One of the most famous classic vodka cocktails, the Moscow Mule is the definition of refreshing with snappy ginger beer and a squeeze of lime.

Old Town Punch: A crowd-pleasing combo of elderflower, Aperol, lemon and vodka.

Peach Tea Lemonade: Sweet peach purée blends well with the dark, tannic notes of black tea in this grown-up lemonade.

TV Party: Black cherry soda gives this spunky vodka cocktail it’s dark red hue.



