Suita Sofa by Antonio Citterio

This overscaled ottoman, or 'platform,' is tightly upholstered and can be used for trays, books and magazines, or for tired feet.

The components to choose from include: one armed seats, two armed seats, a chaise shape, a desk/tray/shelf along the back, headrests, bolsters, and two sizes of ottomans—one to perch your feet, one to serve as a coffee table.This means you can create the perfect shape for your space—whether a sprawling sectional for a spacious loft or a compact couch with a built-in desk for a small apartment.



The curvy and elegant frame seems to float atop aluminum feet, available in polished, black, or white.



The sofa's rounded edges and feet pay homage to classic American mid-century modern design, while bringing the aesthetic up-to-date.

