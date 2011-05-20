Suita Sofa by Antonio Citterio
Suita Sofa by Antonio Citterio

By Jaime Gillin
I'm smitten with this modular sofa, designed by Antonio Citterio in 2010. Suita is his first non-office, non-waiting room collaboration with Vitra—that is, his first design for the home—and the piece is almost endlessly customizable.
Suita comes with a wide array of options.

Some examples of Suita arrangements.

Adding a mounted shelf onto the back of the sofa creates a compact work space—or a spot for snacking. Just don't bump your soda bottle or wine glass...

An optional headrest creates a more formal, enclosed-feeling piece.

This overscaled ottoman, or 'platform,' is tightly upholstered and can be used for trays, books and magazines, or for tired feet.

The components to choose from include: one armed seats, two armed seats, a chaise shape, a desk/tray/shelf along the back, headrests, bolsters, and two sizes of ottomans—one to perch your feet, one to serve as a coffee table.This means you can create the perfect shape for your space—whether a sprawling sectional for a spacious loft or a compact couch with a built-in desk for a small apartment.

The curvy and elegant frame seems to float atop aluminum feet, available in polished, black, or white.

The sofa's rounded edges and feet pay homage to classic American mid-century modern design, while bringing the aesthetic up-to-date.
 

The ideal setup for a long wall of windows: a chaise shape with headrest.

