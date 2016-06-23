View Photos
SugarFish Sushi Bar
Add to
Like
Share
By Niche –
Restaurant pendant lighting adds lively warmth to California sushi bar's dining room.
Studio DEX designed this restaurant interior to make your mouth water before you even get a platter of the best sushi in town. Exposed wood ceiling beams are the perfect backdrop for Niche’s Solitaire pendant lights in our signature Amber glass color. Together, they create a sense of warmth and intimacy inside the SugarFish Sushi Bar in Calabasas, California.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
This restaurant pendant lighting installation uses a singular junction box for each pendant light. This is a great method to hang multiple pendant lights throughout the entirety of a space when a maximum impact modern lighting display is needed.