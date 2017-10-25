A Stylish Hostel in a Historic Czech Fortress Starts at $16 a Night
The resulting collaboration of a driven businesswoman and world traveler, interior designer Denisa Strmiskova, local craftsmen, and the property owner, the hostel blends history and modernity to create stylish sleeping quarters and communal spaces. Named for the long, continuous layout of the building, as well as the short-term accommodations it provides, the Long Story Short provides 56 beds in both private and shared rooms. Private rooms offer a sumptuous stay with a private bath, while shared dorms follow the original layout of the sleeping quarters. An arched hallway composed of pure, white walls organically links the sleeping quarters to the reception and communal space at the heart of the hostel.
Interior furnishings and spaces are stylishly composed, blending dark accents with pastel colors and pure white walls. Raw materials such as wood, stone, and metal add warmth and texture. Custom furniture and vintage pieces meld contemporary notions with historic character. Sophisticated lighting styled from scenography creates a subdued ambiance of light and shadow.
The blend of creative elements forms a novel identity for this contemporary hostel in a historic shell. Soon, the accommodations will grow to include a restaurant and cafe, and an outdoor terrace and kitchen. A modern stamp on the historic town of Olomouc, the Long Story Short is perfect for the modern nomad—and rates start at just $16 per night.