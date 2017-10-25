A Stylish Hostel in a Historic Czech Fortress Starts at $16 a Night

The resulting collaboration of a driven businesswoman and world traveler, interior designer Denisa Strmiskova, local craftsmen, and the property owner, the hostel blends history and modernity to create stylish sleeping quarters and communal spaces. Named for the long, continuous layout of the building, as well as the short-term accommodations it provides, the Long Story Short provides 56 beds in both private and shared rooms. Private rooms offer a sumptuous stay with a private bath, while shared dorms follow the original layout of the sleeping quarters. An arched hallway composed of pure, white walls organically links the sleeping quarters to the reception and communal space at the heart of the hostel.