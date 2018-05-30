A Renovated, Midcentury Glass-and-Steel House in New York Asks $2M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

A Renovated, Midcentury Glass-and-Steel House in New York Asks $2M

By Julia Brenner / Published by Julia Brenner
Designed by Roy O. Allen, the Woodward Residence in Westchester County, New York, offers the chance to own a restored architectural gem.


Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a price drop from $2,450,00 to $1,995,000.

Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has 3,450 square feet of living space and is on the market for $1,995,000. As it stands today, it's been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson. 

One of the most striking features of the house is the glass-flanked International Style pavilion, which is the first part of the home that becomes visible upon arrival. 

The minimal beauty of the framework is accentuated by the home's tranquil setting of lush greenery and sweeping expanses of trees.   

Los Angeles-based designer Brad Dunning, who specializes in midcentury-modern homes, provided pristine restoration of the home's interior. He also incorporated new midcentury-inspired elements, such as terrazzo floors, a center-core marbled fireplace, and custom built-ins throughout. 

Architect Sebastian Quinn of Sebastian Quinn Building Workshop was in charge of ensuring the renovations served to highlight the original home's structural beauty, referring to any alterations as "a surgical strike intervention." For example, Quinn developed a design solution of "putting an open fireplace between the living and dining areas, effectively creating a semi-separate dining space," without obscuring the sight lines to the outdoor areas. 

The eat-in kitchen retains connectivity to the home's dining area and great room, offering a feeling of privacy and a connection to the home's living and entertaining areas.

The home's bedrooms are situated in a separate wing while the master suite has its own northwest corner with glass vistas. 

An impressive glass breezeway with floating terrazzo stairs connects the living quarters, thus extending both the continual flow of the home and the feeling of connectivity to the surrounding external environment. 

For more information on the Woodward Residence, visit the listing page at Houlihan Lawrence.

Project Credits:

-Home address: 104 Marlborough Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

-Architecture: Roy O. Allen (1957) of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

-Restoration and renovation: Brad Dunning (2012)

-General contractor: Steve Csapok

-Project manager/architectural consultant: Sebastian Quinn Building Workshop

-Current homeowners: Fred and Janice Woodward

-Millwork: Attila Milak

-Terrazzo: Dominick Magnan 