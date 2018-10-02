A New Hotel That Celebrates Ibiza's Maritime History and Love For Parties

With subtle nods to yacht living and a design that echoes the Balearic maritime scenery, the newly opened Sir Joan Hotel showcases Baranowitz +Kronenberg's ability to blend restrained luxury and joyful modernism.

Opened in July 2017, Sir Joan is the first Sir Hotel property to operate in Spain. The 38-room hotel is situated in the center of Ibiza, overlooking the historic town center and neighboring ports.

Barcelona-based architecture firm Ribas & Ribas shaped the hotel's modern checkerboard exterior in a way that echoes the surrounding marinas and natural landscape, while Baranowitz +Kronenberg designed the hotel's interiors to be an homage to the island's legacy as a decadent, bohemian holiday destination with maritime roots.





According to Sir Hotel's founder Liran Wizman, the aesthetic of Sir Joan is intentionally designed to "reflect the ethos of the surrounding area."





The 38 guest rooms draw inspiration from a mix of Ibiza's coastal, yachting, and party-going heritage, with one to three private balconies and additional features such as private cabanas and "living room" areas.





Elegant blues, grays, and ample natural light work together to create a luxury seaside resort atmosphere, while rich textural elements and vibrant decor accents highlight Ibiza's tradition as an epicenter of decadent club life.

Interior of Izakaya at Sir Joan

The design team embraced Ibiza's upscale club culture when designing the hotel's two signature restaurants, the modern Asian cuisine-based Izakaya and The Butcher, an upscale seasonal "burger joint."



For travelers heading to Ibiza for a coastal getaway, Sir Joan offers a sophisticated yet spirited take on the vibrant story of Ibiza, making it perfect for vacationers seeking a relaxing haven or those looking to dive into the island's colorful nightlife.