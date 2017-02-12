Stunning Bedroom Designs to Inspire You

Remodeling a bedroom is not an easy task. You have to think of the design in terms of both its aesthetics and the functionality of the room as you transition from day to night time. Is it conducive of relaxation, but at the same time energizes you the morning? How much furniture do you need in this room? What's the best location for a bed? There are about a million questions you have to answer before you start redesigning. So, we put together a quick list of inspirations to make the process a tiny bit easier. Check it out and let us know which bedroom design is your favorite in the comments section. -1- A touch of luxury This design combines simplicity and luxury. Clean, neutral colors are balanced out by the lush carpet and a gorgeous chandelier. There is understated elegance in the sofa, which is simple in design but rich in texture.

-2- Back to basics There is nothing extra in this bedroom, making it perfect for those who hate clutter and want a room that's easy to maintain. Pay attention to how the nightstand flows into the bed, which, in turn is beautifully connected to the headboard, culminating in an asymmetrical ceiling.

-3- Neutral color + statement lighting If you lack confidence in your design skills, this bedroom is for you. It uses neutral colors, but, thanks to the statement chandelier and an upholstered button-tufted headboard, it looks anything but boring.

-4- Two-toned walls You don't have to paint the entire wall one color and the ceiling white. There is an organic flow to the color scheme of the ceiling and the walls of the bedroom. A splash of color is added by a yellow chair, while wall art is coordinated and accessorized with lights.

-5- Serene getaway The color scheme of this bedroom is much darker than previous ones, however, it is just as serene. This bedroom is ideal for people who are looking to turn their bedroom into a tranquil getaway. It's a more posh take on an interior design with just the right amount of luxury.

-6- Maximum space This bedroom design is meant to maximize space with hidden storage, paint colors and lighting solutions.

