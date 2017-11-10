A Renovated Midcentury Home in L.A. With Timeless Details Asks $1.3M

Built in 1956, this carefully updated 2,032-square-foot home with sweeping views of downtown L.A. is a true California dream, with three bedrooms, two baths, and light-filled living areas that seamlessly flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. It's currently on the market for $1.365 million through Courtney + Kurt.

Owner, designer, and project manager Bree Herzog was meticulous in her renovations to the home, as she notes, "I love midcentury and was inspired to do justice to this space and bring it alive."

Bree's respect for the home's original framework allowed her to take a slow and mindful approach to the updates she made and the overall design, as she sought out ways to "bring elements into the space that are both natural and timeless," such as greenery, stone, and wood.

One of the star features of the home's original structure is the substantial stone fireplace, which was a big selling point for Bree.



"The midcentury stone fireplace is a focal point hearth, the heart of the home." - Bree Herzog



The central living areas are connected via an open-floor plan that seamlessly flows between the foyer, living area, and fireplace—then into the dining area, kitchen, and back patio. Such flow creates a connection between living areas, as well as an optimal environment for entertaining.



The modern white kitchen is anchored by an original Chambers stovetop, with lovely views out to the rear patio, which features a pergola of wisteria that blooms bright purple in the spring.





The back patio is partially open and partially covered by both skylights and the pergola, which creates a streamlined extension between indoor/outdoor living areas.

Another original feature that's been preserved is the built-in brick barbecue that's located on the back patio.

The light-filled bedrooms are flanked by incredible views, one of which includes a newly added master suite designed by Herzog.

Herzog used a color palette of black, gray, rich wood, brown, ivory, orange, yellow, and white throughout the home to create a cohesive and soothing aesthetic.