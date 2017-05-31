Students Invest their Time to Maintain Local Mid-Century Modern National Historic Landmark

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Students painted the Unit Block "grape vine wall" in the inner courtyard of the Home and Studio. Architect Alden B. Dow designed 13 structures that used his rhomboid-shaped Unit Block system. Teacher Sarah Pancost’s ToK class meets once a week at the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio for this year-long class that spans the last semester of the students’ junior year and the first semester of their senior year.



The ToK course is at the heart of the International Baccalaureate Program. It encourages critical thinking skills and reflection about the interconnectedness of all academic disciplines.

"Our weekly trips to the Home and Studio look to Alden Dow, his work and his philosophies, to bring a real-life example of the IB Learner Profile and mission," Pancost said. The Alden B. Dow Home and Studio also works in partnership with the Midland High School International Baccalaureate ToK classes.

Before starting their project, Alden B. Dow Home and Studio Director Craig McDonald asked the students how many of them played in the Fun Zone growing up, enjoyed the flowers that are planted down Eastman Avenue each year or had participated in the Days of Caring.

"These are just a few of the many community service projects we see in Midland," McDonald told the class.

