The City of Lisbon Inspired the Design of This Surprisingly Luxurious Student Residence

But the United Kingdom-based Collegiate A.C—who has been offering superior student accommodations at university towns across the nation—will be bringing their high-design aesthetic to their first European location.

Starting in September 2017, the Collegiate Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon will provide students exquisite dorm rooms inspired by the capital city that are chock-full of amenities—and they're not a bit like the ones you remember from your college days. In addition to the hotel-like student bedrooms, the residence also offers a 24-hour concierge service, a serene public space, private fitness suite, swimming pool, on-site cinema, a game room, and more.

In order to channel the spirit of the city, Collegiate AC hired the UK-based firm Design Command to helm the project. Their design team was committed to giving Collegiate Marquês de Pombal the distinctive flavor of Lisbon, in addition to maintaining the high standard that Collegiate AC infuses into all their properties. The team incorporated the building's heritage into their design, and partnered with talented Lisbon local artists and designers—instilling an even stronger sense of local heritage within the residence.

Students will surely enjoy study breaks in the communal areas that feature industrial elements and concrete walls inspired by Lisbon's historic LX Factory, as well as warm, metallic tones that give the building the welcoming feeling that Collegiate AC residences are known for.

So, join us on a tour with the design team from Design Command to see what inspired this revolutionary student residence.