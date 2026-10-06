Here’s a Rare Chance to Own a Home by Pritzker Prize–Winner Glenn Murcutt

Location: Strikes Lane, Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia Price: Price Upon Request Year Built: 2022

Architect: Glenn Murcutt Builder: Penney Constructions Footprint: 840 square feet (2 beds, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "A small piece of Australian architectural history faces an uncertain future—and, for one buyer, it’s an extraordinary opportunity. Glenn Murcutt’s buildings are known for their lightness, restraint, and sensitivity to climate and place. Corrugated metal, timber, glass, shade, and ventilation are transformed through careful proportion and detail into buildings that sit gently upon the landscape. It is an approach closely associated with the expression ‘Touch the earth lightly.’ This diminutive structure distills that philosophy into an unusually compact form. Only two examples of this Glenn Murcutt design were ever built.

But the building cannot remain indefinitely where it stands. It can disappear. Or it can move. Its custodians are searching for someone who understands what it is and who can give it another life. An effort is underway to save it, relocate it, and find a setting for it. Its modest scale opens possibilities that would be impossible with one of Murcutt’s larger houses. It could sit on a rural property, beside a vineyard, overlooking bushland, or within a sculpture garden, and could potentially be used as a private retreat, guest pavilion, or creative studio. There is something particularly appropriate about the idea of a Murcutt building being carefully lifted from one landscape and allowed to settle lightly upon another. Murcutt is Australia’s only recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. His buildings are studied by architects around the world, yet opportunities to acquire them are exceptionally uncommon. An opportunity involving a small, potentially relocatable Murcutt structure—one of only two built—is more unusual still.

The hope is to find an individual, architect, collector, developer, or organization who recognizes its significance and is prepared to become its next custodian. The building already has a history. Now it needs someone to write its next chapter."

Designed by Australian architect Glenn Murcutt and built in 2022, the 840-square-foot residence is one of only two examples of the design ever built. It currently sits on Rosby Vineyard outside Mudgee, New South Wales.

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The small structure brings Murcutt’s approach down to an unusually intimate scale, and its deliberately economical design responds to sunlight, breezes, and the surrounding landscape.

A freestanding red fireplace separates the dining area from the living room.

Horizontal louvers wrap portions of the home’s exterior. The residence is crafted primarily from corrugated metal, timber, and glass.

Murcutt’s architecture is often associated with the phrase "touch the earth lightly." Here, the idea is distilled into a particularly compact structure.

The pod is raised above the ground on a slender structural frame, with a broad corrugated roof extending beyond the exterior walls.

Murcutt received the Pritzker Prize in 2002, becoming the first Australian to receive architecture’s highest honor. His work is studied by architects around the world.

The structure can no longer remain at Rosby Vineyard, so its custodians are looking for someone willing to relocate it to a new site.

The structure could be moved to a rural property, vineyard, or sculpture garden, where it could become a private retreat, guest pavilion, or creative studio.