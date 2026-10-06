Here’s a Rare Chance to Own a Home by Pritzker Prize–Winner Glenn Murcutt
Location: Strikes Lane, Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia
Price: Price Upon Request
Year Built: 2022
Architect: Glenn Murcutt
Builder: Penney Constructions
Footprint: 840 square feet (2 beds, 1 bath)
From the Agent: "A small piece of Australian architectural history faces an uncertain future—and, for one buyer, it’s an extraordinary opportunity.
Glenn Murcutt’s buildings are known for their lightness, restraint, and sensitivity to climate and place. Corrugated metal, timber, glass, shade, and ventilation are transformed through careful proportion and detail into buildings that sit gently upon the landscape. It is an approach closely associated with the expression ‘Touch the earth lightly.’
This diminutive structure distills that philosophy into an unusually compact form. Only two examples of this Glenn Murcutt design were ever built.
But the building cannot remain indefinitely where it stands. It can disappear. Or it can move. Its custodians are searching for someone who understands what it is and who can give it another life. An effort is underway to save it, relocate it, and find a setting for it.
Its modest scale opens possibilities that would be impossible with one of Murcutt’s larger houses. It could sit on a rural property, beside a vineyard, overlooking bushland, or within a sculpture garden, and could potentially be used as a private retreat, guest pavilion, or creative studio. There is something particularly appropriate about the idea of a Murcutt building being carefully lifted from one landscape and allowed to settle lightly upon another.
Murcutt is Australia’s only recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. His buildings are studied by architects around the world, yet opportunities to acquire them are exceptionally uncommon. An opportunity involving a small, potentially relocatable Murcutt structure—one of only two built—is more unusual still.
The hope is to find an individual, architect, collector, developer, or organization who recognizes its significance and is prepared to become its next custodian. The building already has a history. Now it needs someone to write its next chapter."
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Glenn Murcutt’s structure currently located on Rosby Vineyard in Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia, is offered for sale with price upon request by John Mann at johnmannprivate@gmail.com.
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