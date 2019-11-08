Rediscover the Pleasure of Solitude in These Micro Cabins Across the East Coast
When it comes to escaping the city for a restorative stay in nature, few retreats offer the conveniences and charm found in the tiny cabins of Getaway. Riding the wave of the tiny house movement, the Harvard–born startup has nestled 75 rentable micro units in various remote forests.
Launched in the summer of 2015, Getaway has stayed true to its back-to-nature roots throughout its expansion, from its first campsite outside of Boston in Southern New Hampshire to its outposts near New York City and Washington, D.C.
To stimulate guests’ curiosity, the exact locations are kept secret until after booking. The campsites are, however, only a couple of hours from major East Coast cities. More so, a handy distance calculator is available online to keep driving expectations in check.
"It’s an experience designed to bring us back to our elements, immerse us in the magic of the woods, and challenge us to rediscover the pleasure of boredom, solitude, and unstructured time," explains the startup.
Eastern White Pine is used exclusively for the construction of the cabins, while natural materials are emphasized throughout the interior to create a seamless transition between indoors and out.
The defining feature of the Getaway cabins is the massive window placed next to the beds. "The concept behind this design is to sleep in nature: one can go to bed gazing up at the night sky and then wake up with the sun, adjacent to the trees," the startup states. "The window is our equivalent of a television screen one finds in hotel rooms."
Since the cabins are designed with spontaneous getaways in mind, all the essentials, aside from toiletries, are provided.
In addition to a queen-size bed, each cabin is equipped with a fully stocked kitchenette—along with a mini-fridge and two-burner stove—a full bathroom, a dining table, board games, and an outdoor fire pit with a picnic table and additional seating.
Getaway currently offers 43 cabins outside Boston, 12 cabins near New York City, and 20 cabins at its outpost by Washington, D.C. The firm plans to expand to six more markets by the end of this year.
Interested in your own getaway? Check out the Getaway website.
