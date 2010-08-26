Street Value Book

As it turns out the street actually has some of the highest retail rents in Brooklyn—in fact, in some cases that's why the upper floors of shops have been boarded up (since the ground floor rents are so high, many landlords opted not to build staircases to the second floor). Authors Rosten Woo, Meredith TenHoor, and Damon Rich unspool this and other misinterpretations in Street Value, pointing out, in the introduction, that "in spite of its incredible vitality, variety, urban design, and superlative rents, Fulton Mall has rarely been celebrated as a successful public space."



The book offers an in-depth look at the history of the strip, established in the 1880's and known in the 1940's as "the Fifth Avenue of Brooklyn." There are interviews with current and past shop owners, as well as city planners, preservationists, and government officials who ushered the Fulton Mall through its two major periods of renovation, one in the late 60's and another from 2004 to the present.