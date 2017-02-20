STORY Customizes The Passage Of Time To Reflect Your Life

There are many gorgeous wall clock designs out there. STORY, apart from looking distinctive and elegant, also aims to revolutionize the way one sees time. Designed by creative brand FLYTE, the wall clock already sets the bar high with its refined and minimalist aesthetic as well as with its creative use of magnetic levitation. But its genius lies in the way it allows the user to customize the passage of time, giving meaning to every hour and minute.



The speed of the sphere is easy to customize via the dedicated mobile app, providing an ingenious solution to visualize time in a personal way. For example, users can set the clock to count down to a certain event, whether it’s hours, days, weeks, or months away. This includes anything from special and personal moments – the arrival of a new member of the family – to the change of the seasons, or to the next meeting at the office.