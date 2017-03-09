Storage Benches for Every Space
Sleek storage
Our Paxton storage ottoman offers a versatile seating and style solution that also offers ample storage. Soft corners and a cleanly designed graphite or stainless steel base give it modern flair. Plus, it’s available in two sizes and in fabric or leather.
Easy to organize
Storage and seating beautifully combine in the Ferris cubby bench. The compartments can hold baskets to contain clutter or keep shoes off the floor. The solid wood frame is attached to a modern steel base.
Great for multi-function
Beautiful and functional, the Morris bench is crafted by artisans to serve you well in any room. The bench features a fixed drawer on the left or right side (your choice!), perfect for gloves in the entryway, remotes in the living room, books in the bedroom…should we go on?
Make a statement
A new addition to our Alden storage collection, the Alden storage bench is a functional statement piece for any room. Sleek steel pulls on the two storage drawers are notched for easy gripping. Mitered corners enhance Alden’s timeless appeal and speak to the time-honored craftsmanship of the piece. Alden is available with or without cushions.
