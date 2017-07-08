Stay at a Stone-and-Glass Retreat in a Remote New Zealand Bay

One of four luxury holiday rentals on Annandale, a working coastal farm estate nestled along the hilly Banks Peninsula in New Zealand’s South Island, this property is ideal for a romantic, natural escape.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample



Designed by award-winning Auckland architect Andrew Patterson, this remote one-bedroom house, which rests on a rocky escarpment in a sheltered cove, is constructed as an angular, modern, stone-and-glass enclosure that looks out to breathtaking views of Pigeon Bay—a deserted, rocky bay where seals and dolphins often show up.



Constructed predominantly with locally quarried stone, steel, poured concrete floors and a turf roof, the horizontal outline of the property harmonizes beautifully with its rugged natural surroundings. The house also has an outdoor terrace with a pool and fireplace, where you can enjoy a cup of tea and take in plenty of fresh air.

The interlocking geometry of the house’s façade corresponds to the distant views of the rocky shoreline and the bay, so when looking out from within the property, it appears as if one is floating out on the open sea.

The open-plan interior is divided into asymmetrical sections. There is a living area with a gas fireplace and a suspended Eero Aarnio Bubble chair that overlooks the coast, with a modern kitchen to one side. From this room, low steps lead up to sleeping area, which has king-sized bed and wall-mounted TV.

At the back of the house is a cavernous bathroom with a deep freestanding bathtub facing an elongated window that affords views of the rocky outcroppings along the bay.