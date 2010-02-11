Stockholm: New from Gärsnäs

After a two-year development process, the Kvilt chair and sofa are now in production. Depending on the kind of textiles or leathers and quilting pattern chosen, the line can vary significantly from piece to piece. And with their removable covers, trendsetters can even change up their look with the season.



The Button chair has grown up into Button II, a more dapper and sophisticated (not to mention more comfortable) version of the one that debuted last year. The 2010 model trades the bare ash seat for cushioned upholstery in fabric or leather. The molded felt armrests (thank goodness) are the same.



The biggest and most welcome evolution is in Anna von Schewen’s Dress range. Anna has done a lot of work for Gärsnäs in the past, and I think this might be the furniture company’s own special way of giving back. They’ve given her a lovely little sofa-for-two to try her dress on, and it seems a perfect fit.



Anna’s attention was initially drawn to the back of her chairs and sofas when she realized that this was the side we actually see them from most. The pleated embellishment was a nod to the feminine folds of a dress. Anna wanted the folds to collect the light in a luxurious way, so she chose smooth matte fabrics for the backs of the pieces that would collect and soften the light.



Anna pointed out how the back of the sofa also makes a great room divider. I myself was admiring the protected nook under the seat. A safe haven from sneaky purse bandits looking to make off with your new Kate Spade. Perfect.



Gärsnäs distributes through ICF in the US.

