Stockholm Furniture Fair 2010

The result is the Nord chair, a piece that shows off rather than hides the pine’s natural grain. Contrasted against the sharp solid form of the wood is a seat made of molded foam and covered in wooly felt that passes over the top of the chair and continues around to the underside. With this chair, VAD (which stands for "Value Added Design") has created a tactile pleasure that’s as gentle on the senses as it is welcoming to the eye. A prototype was presented at the Fair, however the chairs will be in production by Spring. There is currently no distribution in the US. Contact VAD through their website for more information.