Steven Holl's Daeyang Gallery and House on Film

First take the tour of the Daeyang Gallery and House, a majestically unfolding space designed and built for the head of a prominent Korean shipping company.

Daeyang Gallery and House from Steven Holl Architects on Vimeo.

In the second video, Holl describes the origins of the building, how he imagines art, music, and poetry as the foundation of the house. Watch him as he takes the viewer through the home and gallery, treating it more as a composition of water, stone, outdoors, and sound. "The body moving through space" is how Holl describes the user of this home (and architecture more broadly), and seeing him move through the space himself, describing the experience of his architecture, is thrilling. From his deft daylighting of the downstairs galleries to the sheet of water out of which the three pavilions emerge, Holl's Daeyang Gallery and House is evidence of a master working at the top of his game.

Daeyang Gallery and House: A Conversation with Steven Holl from Steven Holl Architects on Vimeo.