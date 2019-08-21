Follow Us to 10 Midcentury Modern-Inspired Hotels Around the Globe

The midcentury-modern look is unmistakable—clean and uncluttered with vivid colors, materials like plywood and metal, geometric and curvy forms, and interesting textures and patterns. Though the genre was first conceived during the Bauhaus period from 1919 to 1933, it really began to flourish in the '40s and continued to evolve until the mid-1960s.
Though it's clear that midcentury-modern design has continued to have a strong presence in modern homes today, it's less common in hotels. So, we scoured the planet to find some of the best midcentury-inspired hotels that showcase their own take on the timeless design aesthetic. Take a look at 10 of our favorites below.
The casita-inspired bungalows at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa are inspired by the aesthetics of American midcentury designer, Alexander Girard.
Furnished entirely with pieces by Bauhaus-era Danish designer Finn Juhl, House of Finn Juhl in the small Japanese town of Hakuba, Nagano, features a pared-down elegance that complements its alpine surroundings.
Located in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, The Surfjack was designed to celebrate the true soul of Waikiki, its talented community, and the creative movement that's taking the city by storm. The 112 vintage-inspired rooms and Swim Club are inspired by the heyday of midcentury design.
Designed by Nicolas Schuybroek Architects and Marc Merckx Interiors, The Robey is housed in a 1929 office building. Its mix of vintage and custom-made furnishings combines midcentury design with a touch of art deco.
Boundary Hotel in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood pays homage to midcentury masters such as Charles and Ray Eames, Josef Hoffmann, Le Corbusier, and Mies Van Der Rohe—with rooms decorated to reflect the styles of each of these iconic designers.
Located in the Nishi Residential Building in Canberra, Australia, Ovolo Nishi was designed by Sydney-based filmmaker Don Cameron, who used restored 20th-century furnishings and bespoke joinery made with reclaimed oak to create unique and cozy guest rooms.
The 53 rooms of The Durham Hotel—a midcentury-modern boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Durham—are decked out in the bold Bauhaus colors of yellow, red, and blue.
This hotel—which happens to bare the same name as us, but has no affiliation with Dwell—takes you back to the late-1950s with modern and bohemian elements and rooms that feature different design concepts.
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
At Katamama, a boutique hotel in a stylish Brutalist building, local Indonesian brickworkers, carpenters, and craftspeople produced modernist furniture and accessories using traditional arts and craft methods.
Designed by Anda Andrei and Danish interior design firm Space Copenhagen, 11 Howard in New York City bears the Bauhaus DNA of warm Scandinavian minimalism and New York industrial sleekness.