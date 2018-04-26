Subscribe to Dwell+
Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women
By Melissa Dalton
Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics, and quirky accents.

The Wing—a network of co-working and community spaces dedicated to women—has ventured beyond their three New York locations to open a new outpost in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside the vibrant 10,000-square-foot workspace.

A red door at the entry welcomes members.

Designed by the same all-female team—architect Alda Ly and interior designer Chiara de Rege—responsible for the look of the other three locations, The Wing's newest workspace takes residence in the same building that once housed the architecture firm run by Chloethiel Woodard Smith, a modernist who led the renovation of the Pension Building into the National Building Museum. 

Custom wallpaper made by Joana Avillez and Payton Turner offers whimsical illustrations of significant historical female figures who worked for social change.

The revamped 10,000-square-foot space offers many of The Wing's signature amenities, including an on-site cafe and bar, a lending library, showers and lockers, meeting rooms, art from prominent female artists, as well as a wellness and exercise room and bleacher seating for events. 

In the reception area, the Arch Chair from father-and-daughter New Zealand makers Douglas and Bec sits atop the Sky Swizzle Honeycomb area rug from Kinder Modern. Although there are multiple clusters of seating to encourage collaboration, members are also offered numerous private nooks for solitary work. 

A bespoke rug from French creator Toulemonde Bochart sits nicely with the rose Munna's Fringes armchairs. This room also features a forest green custom sofa from voila! Creative Studio, as well as ceiling pendants by Neptune Glassworks.


Shop the Look
Gubi Beetle Dining Chair
Gubi’s Beetle is a collection of elegant and comfortable chairs, designed by Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi. Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi drew their inspiration for the playful chair design from the anatomy of beetles, which is apparent in the delicate, insect-like legs and hard, curved shell.
Shop
Douglas and Bec Arch Chair
Douglas and Bec
Reminiscent of classic Parisian brasserie chairs by Thonet, the Arch Chair is a comfortable, elegant occasional seat in flaxen tones of steambent American Ash, velvet and rattan.  Photo courtesy of Douglas and Bec...
Shop
Woud Nakki 2-Seater
HORNE
The Nakki sofa is meant to be a cheerful personality in the room. The sofa has ample, yet firm padding for a comfortable sit. The Nakki series is suitable for both private and contract use.
Shop
HAY Small Iris Vase in Green
Need Supply Co.
The Iris collection, designed by Clara Von Zweigbergk for Hay, has an attractive look with light pastel colours and beautiful combinations of soft and sharp shapes.
Shop
Raven and Lily Avo Paper Journals (Set of 2)
Accompany
These lineless, recycled-cotton journals are wrapped in the Avo design and constructed with thick paper so your pen will never bleed again.
Shop

Deep red upholstered chairs from Missana are offset by a blush background in the spacious common room.

An up-close view of the details in the seating alcove located in the common room.

A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.

At the Perch Cafe, the Clé Tile backsplash is a striking focal point behind the tulip tables and chairs from Cru. The cafe menu incorporates offerings from local women-owned companies.

A mint couch from Cristina Celestino complements rattan chairs from 1st Dibs and the Cedar & Moss pendants over the booths.

The pastel-colored couches echo the facades on the row houses lining the C&O Canal outside.

In the beauty room, floral wallpaper from Caitlin McGauley picks up the tangerine color of the chairs from Douglas & Bec. Wall light sculptures from Cedar & Moss illuminate the mirrors.

Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.

