Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women

The Wing—a network of co-working and community spaces dedicated to women—has ventured beyond their three New York locations to open a new outpost in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside the vibrant 10,000-square-foot workspace.

Designed by the same all-female team—architect Alda Ly and interior designer Chiara de Rege—responsible for the look of the other three locations, The Wing's newest workspace takes residence in the same building that once housed the architecture firm run by Chloethiel Woodard Smith, a modernist who led the renovation of the Pension Building into the National Building Museum.