Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women

Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics, and quirky accents.
The Wing—a network of co-working and community spaces dedicated to women—has ventured beyond their three New York locations to open a new outpost in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside the vibrant 10,000-square-foot workspace.
Designed by the same all-female team—architect Alda Ly and interior designer Chiara de Rege—responsible for the look of the other three locations, The Wing's newest workspace takes residence in the same building that once housed the architecture firm run by Chloethiel Woodard Smith, a modernist who led the renovation of the Pension Building into the National Building Museum.
The revamped 10,000-square-foot space offers many of The Wing's signature amenities, including an on-site cafe and bar, a lending library, showers and lockers, meeting rooms, art from prominent female artists, as well as a wellness and exercise room and bleacher seating for events.
