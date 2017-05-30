Loft Living in Pittsburgh

If Eve Picker knew how to take no for an answer, the sleek, three-story loft building that she slipped into a narrow lot in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh would be quite a different place. The 20-foot setback would be gone, and with it a bustling courtyard cafe. A second staircase and an elevator would have consumed living space that, given the building’s 18-foot width, was already at a premium. Plans for an arresting glass facade would have been scrapped in favor of a faux-historical front done in standard-issue brick.

When Picker, a developer who specializes in loft conversions, brought her design proposal to the city, she was faced with a substantial list of changes to satisfy Pittsburgh’s housing code and to appease its Historic Review Commission, whose members fretted that the building would clash with neighboring structures in the city’s Penn-Liberty Historic District. Convinced that a daring design would help bring a struggling stretch of downtown streetscape to life, Picker simply refused to go along. She recalls a meeting in July 2001 during which the commission’s chairman read a laundry list of modifications that he said would have to be made before the project could earn the body’s approval. The changes amounted to a "Disney-fication" of the building that Picker says she could not abide.

"I love the old brick walls, and the idea of something very new and sleek sort of tucked back between these historic walls," says Picker.

"I was done with the design, and by this point, I was fuming," says Picker, 49, who speaks in the lilting, accented English of her native Sydney, Australia. "I looked at him and I said, ‘You know what, this is the second time I’ve been back here. There’s no mucking around with this, and shifting it here, or shifting it there. This is my entire vision. This is it. This is what you get, or I’m going to go away and do something else.’"

"He said that he was speaking for the board," Picker recalls, "and then one of the board members said, ‘Well, you’re not speaking for me.’"

Picker and her partner, architect Dutch MacDonald of Pittsburgh’s Edge Studio, had somehow won over Lela Burgwin, an elderly commissioner. Opposition to the project crumbled and the commission eventually voted 4-1 in favor of Edge’s original design.

"That was our movie moment," MacDonald, 35, says. "Lela saved the day, and totally changed the tone of the meeting."

And so the $1 million 947 Liberty Avenue loft project opened last March, much as Picker and MacDonald initially envisioned it. The building peers out onto Liberty Avenue from between a pair of brick walls that are still speckled with aging concrete from the neglected eyesore that previously occupied the space. The Pittsburgh Presse Deli, which rents the ground-floor storefront, serves gourmet panini to customers in the small courtyard that Picker created by insisting on the 20-foot setback.

"I was completely determined, and that’s when you run into trouble with me," Picker says. "Think about it. People arrive at the convention center, or at the hotel, and this is the first block they see and there’s nothing here. So this was a very important thing for me. I love the old brick walls, and had this idea of something very new and sleek sort of tucked back between them." MacDonald used an aluminum-and-glass curtain-wall system for the building’s façade. Enormous floor-to-ceiling windows frame impressive views of the pyramid-topped Gulf Building and the boxy, rusted elegance of the 64-story U.S. Steel Tower to the south. On weekday mornings, when the neighborhood comes to life, the din of traffic and sidewalk chatter wafts up from the street. The lofts do stand out from the office buildings and warehouses that surround them, but it’s the statues out front that first turn heads in the building’s direction. The cartoonish musicians—one strumming a guitar, another squeezing an accordion, the third tooting on a trumpet—were created by James Simon, a Pittsburgh sculptor whose work Picker admired. "I had seen James’s work—I actually own one of his pieces—and started talking to him about how quick he could make something."

Sleeping space is adventurously tucked away in an alcove above the kitchen, accessible by a track ladder that slides along a rail mounted above the counter.