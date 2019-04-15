Steel and Brass Cover Nearly Every Surface of this Industrial L.A. Kitchen
Dwell Magazine + Kitchen

Steel and Brass Cover Nearly Every Surface of this Industrial L.A. Kitchen

Add to
Like
Share
By Erika Heet / Photos by Ye Rin Mok
A designer carves out an industrial-chic kitchen in a downtown Los Angeles apartment.

Located in the fashionable Warehouse District of downtown Los Angeles, the Toy Factory Lofts comprise 119 reimagined live/work spaces, in a historic 1924 building with the word "Toy" emblazoned across the facade. A rooftop swimming pool offers sweeping views of downtown and the L.A. River, and, downstairs, the security guard keeps watch from a shipping container embedded in the lobby, with its exposed pipes and concrete floors. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.