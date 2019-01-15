Before & After: An A-Frame Cabin Boasts Serious Scandinavian Vibes

Located on a private, 20-acre mountain estate near Utah's Uinta National Forest, A-Frame Haus was built 30 years ago by owner and design-lover Kara's grandfather, Frank. The retreat was meant to be a private sanctuary for making music while enclosed by nature.

Before: exterior

Before: the kitchen

Before: the kitchen

When Kara and her family inherited the home, she spent over a year lovingly renovating the cabin.

A-Frame Haus in Heber City, Utah

The cabin’s clean-lined, rustic-modern decor was inspired by her own Scandinavian heritage, and she gave much thought to finding balance between the traditional A-frame layout and her redesign.

Slate gray Xander armchairs from World Market

To modernize and brighten the interiors, she painted the walls white, and updated the living area, upper-level lounge, three airy bedrooms, and two bathrooms with new floors, carpets, and fittings.

Plaid pillows and a weave on the wall bring a folksy feel to the bedroom.

An old, European-style fireplace sets the scene for cozy, post-ski evenings.

The bathrooms were fitted with new Kohler Brockway wall-mounted sinks.

The bathrooms feature Kohler Brockway sinks.

Kara furnished the cabin with new Scandinavian-style furniture and accessories such as slate gray Xander Armchairs from World Market in the living area, an Isaac Plug-In Sconce and Thistle shower curtain from Schoolhouse Electric, and plaid cushions from Thimble & Cloth.

Fully glazed doors open to one of the large decks.

She remodeled the living and kitchen on the ground floor, combining the two formerly separate rooms into a lofty, open-plan space. Warm wood, pairs with white and light gray tones to imbue the cabin with hygge vibes.

The orientation of the kitchen work areas have changed, so sunlight from the slanting windows better illuminates the cooking station.

For the kitchen, Kara changed the orientation of the work areas and island counter, so sunlight from the slanting windows better illuminates the cooking station. The new, elongated island becomes a breakfast bar with plenty of space for four.

A lofted lounge area

A-Frame Haus has a European-style fireplace, three spacious outdoor decks that offer stunning mountain views, and is just a 30-minute drive to the ski slopes of Park City.

Light streams through the full-glass frontage to brighten the lofted lounge area.

"We redesigned the cabin with family and good friends in mind," says Kara. "A-Frame Haus is an homage to my grandfather, and a second home to all who enter through its doors. We took the incredible work he had already put into it, and did our best to improve. We feel that the best way to honor his place of solitude is to provide the same opportunity to all who seek peace in the mountains."

Thoughtfully selected decor brings a touch of luxury to the interiors.