This John Pawson-Designed Retreat in Mallorca Is a Minimalist's Dream
Travel

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Go ahead and block out your calendar—you'll want to extend your stay in this rosy-hued holiday rental.

Sited in an almond grove and surrounded by the sea, this striking getaway home on the island of Mallorca was originally designed by John Pawson in collaboration with his then-partner Claudio Silvestrin. Grand in scale, yet minimalist and restrained in its design, the home's clean, sharp geometry evokes a modern take on classical forms.

The 6,000-square-foot home is set over 30 acres of expansive private gardens and features five bedrooms, accommodating up to 11 people. Formerly a family vacation home, this Mallorcan villa—also known as The Neuendorf House—is now available to rent via BoutiqueHomes.

This Mallorcan villa was Pawson's firm's first full architectural project. It was originally built for German art dealers, who Pawson had met by chance on an Italian beach. Acclaimed for his minimalism, this beautiful abode is no different. 

To obtain a rosy hue, pigments from the local red soil were mixed with plaster. 

The home has been built around a central courtyard, with the surrounding exterior wall featuring a dramatic cut-out that inserts both light and shadows into the design.

The cut-out also leads to the surrounding grounds. 

There are two wraparound terraces dotted with quiet spots for lounging in the shade.

From the rooftop terrace, there are stunning views of both the ocean and the mountains.

The kitchen and the adjoining dining area sit nearby the poolside terrace. 

The use of cut-outs is a constant theme that runs throughout the property, which provides the interior spaces with dramatic lighting.

The minimalist interiors are predominantly white with an understated luxe vibe. 

Amenities include a pool with a waterfall and a sunken tennis court. 

There is also a luxurious 98-foot-long infinity pool set into the landscaping.

Interested in your own Malloracan getaway? This rosy-hued Villa is available to rent via BoutiqueHomes starting at € 4000/ week.

