This John Pawson-Designed Retreat in Mallorca Is a Minimalist's Dream
Sited in an almond grove and surrounded by the sea, this striking getaway home on the island of Mallorca was originally designed by John Pawson in collaboration with his then-partner Claudio Silvestrin. Grand in scale, yet minimalist and restrained in its design, the home's clean, sharp geometry evokes a modern take on classical forms.
The 6,000-square-foot home is set over 30 acres of expansive private gardens and features five bedrooms, accommodating up to 11 people. Formerly a family vacation home, this Mallorcan villa—also known as The Neuendorf House—is now available to rent via BoutiqueHomes.
Interested in your own Malloracan getaway? This rosy-hued Villa is available to rent via BoutiqueHomes starting at € 4000/ week.
