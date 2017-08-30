Stay in a Chic and Modern Moroccan Villa Near the Medina of Marrakech

Designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni , a former colleague of Philippe Starck who has offices in both Paris and Marrakech, the Amizmiz House sits on two tranquil acres of garden-like land. It offers peace and tranquility, while also being perfectly situated for exploring the city.

The Amizmiz House sits on a two-acre piece of land that's filled with gardens and a stunning indoor/outdoor pool.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Visitors enter through an enormous wooden door that swings fully open.

The vacation villa's clean, simple, and contemporary lines are based on a linear frame with a central spine, where the different living spaces have been grafted. In addition to five bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms—the home features a spacious central living area with a bar, library, and dining room. An indoor/outdoor swimming pool flows into the living space while retractable, floor-to-ceiling windows lead out onto a large semi-covered terrace with views of the Atlas Mountains. The property also includes a private fitness room, tennis court, massage room, and hammam (Turkish bath).

While the whole house is air conditioned, it also includes central heating and a fireplace for the colder months.

The house can sleep 10 people and has been furnished with an eclectic mix of vintage, contemporary, and traditional pieces from Bali, France, and Morocco.

Amizmiz House is available to rent for approximately $8,101 per week from The Modern House.

Click here for more information and to book your stay.