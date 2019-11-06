A Tiny Cabin Boasts Big Views of the New Zealand Countryside
Voted New Zealand's Best Small Home in 2016, this petite retreat has been cleverly designed to sleep up to eight guests.
Set amidst the beautiful landscape of Kawarau Falls near Queenstown, New Zealand, this 1,291-square-feet cabin is fully equipped with modern amenities, breathtaking mountain views, and a serene atmosphere—all for around $500 per night.
Despite its compact size, the tiny home, also known as Tom's House, has been cleverly designed by local architect Anna-Marie Chin with space-saving techniques and can comfortably sleep up to eight.
If you're interested in your own getaway, you can book your stay at Tom's House here. Rates start at around $500/night.
