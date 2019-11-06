Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Tiny Cabin Boasts Big Views of the New Zealand Countryside
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Voted New Zealand's Best Small Home in 2016, this petite retreat has been cleverly designed to sleep up to eight guests.

Set amidst the beautiful landscape of Kawarau Falls near Queenstown, New Zealand, this 1,291-square-feet cabin is fully equipped with modern amenities, breathtaking mountain views, and a serene atmosphere—all for around $500 per night

Despite its compact size, the tiny home, also known as Tom's House, has been cleverly designed by local architect Anna-Marie Chin with space-saving techniques and can comfortably sleep up to eight. 

For this property, the architect abstracted a simple gable form—a profile which is more common in the area—to create a contemporary asymmetrical facade. 

The profile is also a reference to rural sheds common throughout the countryside, and features Colorsteel roofing on both the roof and siding. 

The contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior. 

Extensive glazing keeps the interiors open and bright, while also enhancing the home's strong connection to its picturesque surroundings.

The architect was inspired from the property owner's occupation—he is a sailor and superyacht skipper—when she designed the cabin. For instance, the table that fits into a nook on the side of the kitchen references the area on the yachts where the captain works. Above the table is a sleeping platform accessed by a long ladder, also adding a ship-like feel.

Although the living area is small, the double-height ceilings increases the sense of space.

The kitchen is both stylish and practical.

An island provides additional seating for meals. 

The bathrooms also feature a simple design. 

The bedrooms maintain the same look as the rest of the home with the use of plywood and black accents.  

Clever storage spots have been added throughout the house, much like the placement would be on a boat. 

An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking. 

If you're interested in your own getaway, you can book your stay at Tom's House here. Rates start at around $500/night.

