A Tiny Cabin Boasts Big Views of the New Zealand Countryside

Set amidst the beautiful landscape of Kawarau Falls near Queenstown, New Zealand, this 1,291-square-feet cabin is fully equipped with modern amenities, breathtaking mountain views, and a serene atmosphere—all for around $500 per night.

Despite its compact size, the tiny home, also known as Tom's House, has been cleverly designed by local architect Anna-Marie Chin with space-saving techniques and can comfortably sleep up to eight.