Experience the Magic of Easter Island While Staying in a Modern Eco-Cabana

These four environmentally conscious cottages in Rapa Nui were designed by architects Nicole Gardilcic and Sebastián Cerda Pé of AATA Architects . The result is a compelling complex that's family-friendly and meets high standards of green construction.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

After the prefabricated materials were shipped from the mainland by boat, the cabanas were constructed on-site. In order to avoid disturbing the natural terrain as much as possible, the cabanas are set to hover slightly above the ground on a platform, which helps conserve the island's native plants.



The modular units use solar power and include a number of sustainable techniques that have been injected into the design. The banks of windows on either side of the huts illuminate the interiors and encourage natural cross ventilation. Thanks to a rainwater-harvesting system, rainwater is stored and treated for use when needed. Hot water is obtained via solar panels that are located on the roofs.