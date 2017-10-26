Experience the Magic of Easter Island While Staying in a Modern Eco-Cabana
Experience the Magic of Easter Island While Staying in a Modern Eco-Cabana

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Located against the beautiful and mysterious backdrop of Easter Island in Chile, the Morerava Cabins boast a sleek, "primitive-modern" look that captures the energy of its surroundings.

These four environmentally conscious cottages in Rapa Nui were designed by architects Nicole Gardilcic and Sebastián Cerda Pé of AATA Architects. The result is a compelling complex that's family-friendly and meets high standards of green construction.

The warm wood construction and sleek "primitive-modern" look captures the energy of the island.&nbsp;

After the prefabricated materials were shipped from the mainland by boat, the cabanas were constructed on-site. In order to avoid disturbing the natural terrain as much as possible, the cabanas are set to hover slightly above the ground on a platform, which helps conserve the island's native plants. 

The modular units use solar power and include a number of sustainable techniques that have been injected into the design. The banks of windows on either side of the huts illuminate the interiors and encourage natural cross ventilation.  Thanks to a rainwater-harvesting system, rainwater is stored and treated for use when needed. Hot water is obtained via solar panels that are located on the roofs.

Each cabana can fix six guests and includes two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining and lounge area, and a covered outdoor terrace.&nbsp;

The cabanas encourage guests to get closer to nature while enjoying an escape that treads lightly on the mystical island's fragile ecosystem. 

The cabanas are available for rent through Boutique Homes

The banks of windows on either side of the huts illuminate the interiors and allow for natural cross ventilation.&nbsp;

Hot water is obtained via solar panels that are located on the roof of each cabana.

Architects: Nicole Gardilcic and Sebastián Cerda Pé of AATA Architects

Builder: Alejandro Martinez