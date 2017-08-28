Stay in a Modern, Industrial Home That’s Hidden Inside a Traditional Tuscan Villa

From the outside, this 2,690-square-foot property in Central Italy’s Val d’Orcia looks like one of many traditional villas in the hilly agricultural regions of Tuscany. But behind its old walls, Villa Vergelle's interiors are a sophisticated blend of modern Italian and industrial cool—with a splash of country Scandinavian.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Situated on a sloping plot of land surrounded by cypress, oak, and pine trees, the villa has a large garden and its own private 20-by-40-foot pool with modern sun loungers.

From the pool, a staircase leads up to an alfresco terrace with a shaded table and chairs, where guests can enjoy breakfast after a morning swim.

In the 1,076-square-foot open-plan, ground-floor living area, concrete floors, exposed-steel beams, large windows, and a commodious charcoal-gray sofa create a relaxed loft-like atmosphere. This living area flows into an open kitchen, which has an island counter made with wood and steel, a dining table, and fireplace.



Designed by Rob Landeweerd, Villa Vergelle's monochromatic color scheme brings out the textures of its different finishings, while furniture constructed out of old wood adds some provincial charm to the contemporary, industrial concept.