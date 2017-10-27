6 British Vacation Homes You Can Stay in That Were Designed by Renowned Architects

While Swiss-born British philosopher and author Alain Botton was writing a book about the architecture of happiness, he came up with an idea. Why not let more people experience the joy of extraordinary, contemporary architecture for themselves?



In 2009, Botton’s vision was brought to life through Living Architecture, a collection of holiday rental properties in stunning natural locations across Britain that connect people with the natural environment.

Designed specially for Living Architecture by some of the most talented architects working today, these houses make intelligent architecture and good design more accessible to the public.

Here are some of the houses that you can rent through Living Architecture.

The Life House by RIBA award-winning British architect John Pawson is a well-considered, minimalist retreat in Wales designed to help busy urbanites slow down, recharge, and get into a Zen zone.