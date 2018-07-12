Hole Up in This Quintessential Midcentury Modern Rental in Hollywood

Kimmelman was a project architect with Welton Becket and Associates, who were responsible for many important structures throughout Los Angeles. This midcentury home was designed in 1957 for Kimmelman and his family and sold for the first time in 2011. The new owners enlisted Malibu-based architect Bruce Bolander for a light remodel to reconfigure the master bath and closet, as well as update the bathroom and kitchen. He also designed a guest house addition that blends seamlessly with the existing property.

The home is now available to rent via OneFineStay. In the main home, extensive sheets of glass, from the living room to the principal bedroom, frame views to the private backyard and tiled pool. White oak built-ins and kitchen cabinets complement the original tongue-and-groove ceiling and contrast with stained concrete floors. Bright accents—delivered via the citrus green cabinetry in the bathroom and indigo Heath tile in the kitchen, as well as books and furnishings throughout—bring warmth and playful color.

The design of the 380-square-foot guest house echoes the roofline, post-and-beam construction, and use of glass in the main house, and similar finishes create consistency between the two projects. Hole up here, and you'll never want to leave.

