Stay in a Modern Houseboat in Berlin With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Removed from the urban bustle—though just 15 minutes from the center of the city—the Modern Houseboat offers a unique opportunity to experience a life on water, while taking in the beautiful natural surroundings that this part of the city has to offer.

Measuring approximately 646 square feet with minimalist interiors designed by Chris Laugsch, the home is furnished with sleek custom-made pieces that don’t distract from the property's views. The layout features an open kitchen, a large living area with a retractable double bed and sofa, a shower room, separate toilet, and a main bedroom that overlooks the water. A fireplace keeps the space warm in the winter, while air conditioning keeps it cool during the hot summer nights.

The floating home's neighbors include a small nature reserve with swans and hundreds of ducks that hang out right next to the dock, as well as the Spreeboote, which offers tailor-made tours of Berlin in elegant vintage boats. Two handcrafted Bella Ciao bicycles are also available for guests to use.

The Modern Houseboat sleeps two adults and two children and is available to rent through The Modern House for about $278–$371 per night, depending on the time of year.