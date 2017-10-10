Stay at an Old Converted Train Station in the Belgian Countryside

Once a small country train station, La Micheline has been converted into an interesting property that features a timeless silhouette, original stonework, vaulted ceilings, and a rich history. Lucky for you, it's now available for short-term rentals through Boutique Homes.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars.





The ground floor of the two-story structure includes a living room, dining room, and three bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms. It also features a huge loft area with an additional living space, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Each level has an outdoor terrace, while the lower terrace has a barbecue.

The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone.







The lower kitchen-bar is fully equipped to semi-professional standards, including a gas stove from Lacanche and a side-by-side refrigerator.









An additional kitchen was been placed in the loft for added convenience.





Each room comes equipped with an en suite bathroom. This one includes a stylish bathtub by Agape.

























The large garden is surrounded by green pastures, woods, and the original train tracks. It also includes a bread/pizza oven, boules (a French game), and ping-pong.