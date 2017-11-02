An Incredible Vacation Villa in the Balinese Jungle That’s Part Chameleon
Constructed on a steep hill that overlooks the dense forest and a river below, Villa Chameleon features breathtaking views from every angle. The forested location offers complete privacy and relaxation, while also being just 15 minutes away from beaches, restaurants, and Balinese temples.
Designed by architect Valentina Audrito, founder of design studio Word of Mouth, the challenge of the site was to create a structure that would be truly connected with its spectacular surroundings.
As a result, the buildings appear to be a part of the landscape—both disappearing within it and emerging from it. Set on different levels, the structure follows the contours of the land, allowing for in-between spaces and gardens that would otherwise be difficult to enjoy.
The home is clearly influenced by traditional Balinese architecture—a key giveaway being the pavilions, which are designed to accommodate different functions. Public spaces are left open to the elements, while the bedrooms, office, gym, and media room are enclosed.
The material palette is largely comprised of natural and locally sourced materials, in an effort to support local suppliers and artisans, while also minimizing the home’s carbon footprint.
In addition to the villa's sustainable material collection and its passive cooling abilities, it also uses solar panels to produce electricity. Furthermore, it includes a water recycling and rainwater collection system for garden irrigation.
Project Credits:
-Project name: Villa Chameleon
-Year Built: 2017
-Architect of record: Word of Mouth, Valentina Audrito
-Builder/general contractor: Johannes Weissenbaeck
-Interior design: Johannes Weissenbaeck
-Structural engineer: Yudi Lasmana
-Landscape, lighting, and cabinetry design: Word of Mouth in collaboration with Johannes Weissenbaeck