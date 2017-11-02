An Incredible Vacation Villa in the Balinese Jungle That’s Part Chameleon

Constructed on a steep hill that overlooks the dense forest and a river below, Villa Chameleon features breathtaking views from every angle. The forested location offers complete privacy and relaxation, while also being just 15 minutes away from beaches, restaurants, and Balinese temples.

Designed by architect Valentina Audrito, founder of design studio Word of Mouth, the challenge of the site was to create a structure that would be truly connected with its spectacular surroundings.